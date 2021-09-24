David M. Davis Sells 72,530 Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CFO David M. Davis sold 72,530 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $2,542,176.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Sun Country Airlines stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $35.85. The stock had a trading volume of 19,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,775. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $149.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNCY. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $34.74 price objective for the company. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.53.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 303.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 2,407.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

