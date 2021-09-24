Decentral Games (DG) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.83 Million

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Decentral Games coin can now be bought for approximately $222.72 or 0.00522017 BTC on major exchanges. Decentral Games has a market capitalization of $73.72 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Decentral Games has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00074344 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00108594 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.45 or 0.00148726 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,634.91 or 0.99928582 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,908.13 or 0.06816130 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.50 or 0.00786340 BTC.

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games launched on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 331,004 coins. Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentral Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentral Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

