Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ reduced its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $24,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.07, for a total value of $270,711.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,631 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,635.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,303 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,416. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DECK stock traded down $40.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $386.63. 7,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,985. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $209.90 and a fifty-two week high of $451.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $419.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.93.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $1.75. The business had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DECK. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.71.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

