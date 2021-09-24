DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Price Tops $687.32 on Major Exchanges

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 24th. DeFiSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for approximately $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00072251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.58 or 0.00108738 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.64 or 0.00148556 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,947.90 or 1.00259084 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,932.21 or 0.06845042 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.52 or 0.00778582 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. The official website for DeFiSocial Gaming is dfsocial.com . The official message board for DeFiSocial Gaming is defisocial.medium.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Trading

