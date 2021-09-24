Derwent London (LON:DLN) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their underperform rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,850 ($37.24) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DLN. reiterated a sell rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, June 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) target price on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) target price on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,369.75 ($44.03).

LON:DLN opened at GBX 3,636 ($47.50) on Tuesday. Derwent London has a one year low of GBX 2,334 ($30.49) and a one year high of GBX 3,850 ($50.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,681.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,491.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.70.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.61%.

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

