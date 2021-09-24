Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €72.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €64.52 ($75.91).

Shares of FRA:DPW opened at €57.86 ($68.07) on Monday. Deutsche Post has a one year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a one year high of €41.32 ($48.61). The company has a 50 day moving average of €58.61 and a 200-day moving average of €54.02.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

