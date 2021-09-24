Digitex Token Trading Down 14.3% Over Last 7 Days (DGTX)

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Digitex Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Digitex Token has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. Digitex Token has a total market capitalization of $5.92 million and $5.13 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00053615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00124685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00012139 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00043832 BTC.

About Digitex Token

Digitex Token is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex Token’s official website is digitexcity.com . Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . The official message board for Digitex Token is digitexfutures.com/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex Token

