Diligent Investors LLC Buys 46,417 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 256,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,417 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 3.4% of Diligent Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 158,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 24,634 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.89. 73,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,868,175. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.50. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

