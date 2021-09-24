Diligent Investors LLC Raises Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Diligent Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHA. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 148,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $102.73. 1,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,852. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.94 and a 12 month high of $106.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.84.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

