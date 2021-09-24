Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) Shares Bought by NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,275,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 477,631 shares during the quarter. Duddell Street Acquisition comprises about 5.4% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd owned 5.83% of Duddell Street Acquisition worth $7,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $89,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Duddell Street Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $147,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in Duddell Street Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $166,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Duddell Street Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Duddell Street Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSAC remained flat at $$9.75 during trading hours on Friday. 1,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,829. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78. Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

