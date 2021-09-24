Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.33.

DUOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DUOL traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.37. The company had a trading volume of 104,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,612. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.02. Duolingo has a 1-year low of $118.54 and a 1-year high of $204.99.

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.