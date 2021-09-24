Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is a muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for patients with genetically driven diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes FORCE(TM). Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass. “

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

DYN opened at $17.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $874.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.00. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $32.31.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dyne Therapeutics (DYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.