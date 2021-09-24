e-Gulden Price Reaches $0.11 (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 24th. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $1.88 million and $100.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.65 or 0.00352430 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006949 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000734 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000549 BTC.

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,984,731 coins and its circulating supply is 17,162,469 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

