Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Eaton in a research note issued on Monday, September 20th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.77. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.95 EPS.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.06.

NYSE:ETN opened at $158.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton has a twelve month low of $98.05 and a twelve month high of $171.32.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 48.4% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.70%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.