Edgeless Tops One Day Trading Volume of $41.00 (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 23rd. Edgeless has a market cap of $589,874.86 and approximately $41.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Edgeless has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Edgeless coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00055573 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.86 or 0.00126122 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00012530 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00044189 BTC.

Edgeless Coin Profile

Edgeless (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeless

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

