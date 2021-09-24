Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.420-$4.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Edison International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Edison International from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.57.

Get Edison International alerts:

Shares of EIX stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.54. 14,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,945,873. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.95. Edison International has a 1-year low of $48.94 and a 1-year high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.