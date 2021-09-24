Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) will announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Element Solutions’ earnings. Element Solutions posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Element Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Element Solutions.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $586.60 million for the quarter. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.65.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Element Solutions stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.19. The stock had a trading volume of 36,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,777. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65. Element Solutions has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Element Solutions (ESI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.