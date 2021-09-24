Elevation Capital Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM)

Elevation Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 259,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,220,000. SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Elevation Capital Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INKM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,964,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:INKM traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $35.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,635. SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $30.51 and a 1 year high of $36.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.