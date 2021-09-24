Elevation Capital Advisory LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 95,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,694,000. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Elevation Capital Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IUSG traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.70. 2,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,033. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.43. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $75.95 and a 12 month high of $109.64.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.