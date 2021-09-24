Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.44. The stock had a trading volume of 19,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,313. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $121.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.76 and its 200 day moving average is $239.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Sunday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.70.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.