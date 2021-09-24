Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Increases Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,326 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 240,322 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,052,000 after acquiring an additional 35,299 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 53,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,232,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 115,357 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.15. The stock had a trading volume of 28,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,403,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.62. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

