Employers (NYSE:EIG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Employers (NYSE:EIG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Employers Holdings, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers compensation insurance focused on select small businesses engaged in low to medium hazard industries. It markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers, as well as through its strategic partnerships and alliances and relationships with national, regional, and local trade groups and associations. Employers Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Reno, Nevada. “

NYSE EIG opened at $39.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.13. Employers has a 1-year low of $28.89 and a 1-year high of $43.82.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). Employers had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Employers will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Employers by 16.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Employers by 20.0% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 9,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Employers by 4.1% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Employers by 76.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 68,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Employers by 10.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

