Engie (EPA:ENGI) PT Set at €17.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ENGI has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of Engie in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.30 ($19.18) price objective on shares of Engie in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of Engie in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on shares of Engie in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €15.68 ($18.45).

ENGI opened at €11.76 ($13.83) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €11.79 and a 200 day moving average of €12.04. Engie has a fifty-two week low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a fifty-two week high of €15.16 ($17.84).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

