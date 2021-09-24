Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.800-$6.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Entergy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.150-$6.450 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Shares of ETR traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.69. 17,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,513. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.77 and a 200-day moving average of $105.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Entergy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,447 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Entergy worth $73,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

