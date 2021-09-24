Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.20.

EPD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 23,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 94,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 275,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 39,150 shares during the period. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.2% during the second quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 911,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,006,000 after acquiring an additional 53,082 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $1,486,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPD traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.67. The company had a trading volume of 289,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,727,685. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.40.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.