Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,331 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,953 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,045,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,868 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 12,216.4% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,192,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,520 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth about $120,866,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 13.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,757,822 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $814,385,000 after acquiring an additional 698,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 251.1% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 928,803 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $131,370,000 after acquiring an additional 664,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP opened at $173.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.76 and a 200 day moving average of $159.17. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXP. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $173.18 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America upgraded American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $173.00 price target (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.72.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

