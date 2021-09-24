Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LICY)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Li-Cycle in a report released on Monday, September 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Li-Cycle’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Li-Cycle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

LICY stock opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. Li-Cycle has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.42) by ($0.46).

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

