Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Director Sells $552,795.10 in Stock

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE EQR traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.54. 1,283,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,812. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $86.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.18.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 17.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,219,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,710,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280,077 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 31.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,818 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 741.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,401,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,974 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,421,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 58.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,517,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,360,000 after purchasing an additional 929,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQR. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.19.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.