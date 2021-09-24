Essentia (ESS) Price Down 17.2% This Week

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Essentia has a total market cap of $2.95 million and approximately $177,211.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Essentia has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Essentia coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00053608 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00125489 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00012122 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00043725 BTC.

About Essentia

Essentia (CRYPTO:ESS) is a coin. Its launch date was June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 coins. The official website for Essentia is essentia.one . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Essentia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

