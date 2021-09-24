Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) Market Cap Tops $171,188.05

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded down 87.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 24th. In the last week, Ethereum Gold Project has traded 88.7% lower against the dollar. Ethereum Gold Project has a market capitalization of $171,188.05 and $8.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Gold Project coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00053587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $52.81 or 0.00125645 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00012176 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00043855 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Profile

Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) is a coin. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,925,401,909 coins. Ethereum Gold Project’s official website is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Gold Project is a new Ethereum smart-contracts governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technologies using the value of GOLD. ETGP will be the main currency (ERC20) used on the Ethereum Gold Project platform, serving the users as a medium for exchange value. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold Project

