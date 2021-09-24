Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Shares Down 0.1%

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF)’s share price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $56.48 and last traded at $56.48. 299 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.51.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.17.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTF)

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail; Wholesale and FoodService; and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

