Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products as well as fuels. Its operating segment includes Retail, Wholesale and Food Service, and Other Activities. Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers. Wholesale and Food Service segment supplies wholesalers, bulk customers, and affiliated independent merchants. Other Activities segment includes businesses such as filling stations, printing and document management and alternative energy. Colruyt SA is headquartered in Halle, Belgium. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Etn. Fr. Colruyt currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

CUYTY stock opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.48. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail; Wholesale and FoodService; and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

