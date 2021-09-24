Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) to announce $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Everi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.36. Everi reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 900%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Everi will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $172.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.86 million. Everi had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 440.82%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.22.

In other Everi news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 29,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $649,850.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $1,274,396.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,513.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,772 shares of company stock valued at $5,403,821 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 5.3% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,902,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,850,000 after buying an additional 95,876 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the second quarter valued at about $279,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,924,000 after purchasing an additional 21,506 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the first quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 2.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.92. Everi has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $25.90.

About Everi

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

