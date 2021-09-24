Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) to Neutral

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded Banco Santander to a buy rating and set a $3.70 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, September 18th. BNP Paribas lowered Banco Santander from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Societe Generale upgraded Banco Santander to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Banco Santander from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $3.10 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.64.

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $3.63 on Monday. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $4.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average is $3.75. The company has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 100.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

