Fiducient Advisors LLC Acquires 9,100 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 75.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.64. 100,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,209,445. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.99 and its 200-day moving average is $110.78. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.