Fiducient Advisors LLC Decreases Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Fiducient Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.79. The company had a trading volume of 230,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,042,548. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.42 and its 200 day moving average is $112.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $121.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.47.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

