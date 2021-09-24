Fiducient Advisors LLC Has $20.55 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 312,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 6.4% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $20,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4,055.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

VXUS traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $64.74. 47,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098,906. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%.

