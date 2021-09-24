Fiducient Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $98,105,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 918,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,187,000 after acquiring an additional 494,357 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,600.7% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 377,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,479,000 after acquiring an additional 375,009 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,483,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,430,000 after acquiring an additional 363,302 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,695,000.

VBR traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.71. 2,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,123. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.60. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.13 and a fifty-two week high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

