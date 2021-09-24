Financial Insights Inc. Invests $91,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 112,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,854,000 after purchasing an additional 14,208 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Deere & Company by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 315,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company stock traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $348.95. 51,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,755,687. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.99. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $211.38 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The firm has a market cap of $108.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.05.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

