Financial Insights Inc. Sells 3,590 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Financial Insights Inc. reduced its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 16.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 333,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 19,834 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 693,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,629,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 73,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 323,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,544,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PGX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.08. 18,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,115,013. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.12. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.