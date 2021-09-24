Financial Insights Inc. Takes $144,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Honeywell International by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.95. The stock had a trading volume of 47,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,650. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.85 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $151.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.07.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

