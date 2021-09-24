Financial Survey: GlyEco (OTCMKTS:GLYE) versus Atotech (NYSE:ATC)

GlyEco (OTCMKTS:GLYE) and Atotech (NYSE:ATC) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares GlyEco and Atotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlyEco N/A N/A N/A Atotech -0.59% -1.20% -0.24%

This table compares GlyEco and Atotech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlyEco $6.46 million 0.00 -$5.31 million N/A N/A Atotech $1.23 billion 3.81 -$289.40 million ($4.64) -5.20

GlyEco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atotech.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.9% of Atotech shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of GlyEco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for GlyEco and Atotech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlyEco 0 0 0 0 N/A Atotech 1 7 3 0 2.18

Atotech has a consensus price target of $24.67, indicating a potential upside of 2.14%. Given Atotech’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atotech is more favorable than GlyEco.

GlyEco Company Profile

GlyEco, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of coolants, additives and related performance fluids. Its products and services include additives, ethylene glycol and antifreeze. The company was founded by Janet Carnell Lorenz, John Darc Lorenz, II and Todd L. Smith on October 21, 2011 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

Atotech Company Profile

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies. Its products and technologies serve the principal electronics end-markets, including communication, computer, automotive, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military industries. The GMF segment provides chemistry, production technology, and services to the surface finishing industries in various areas of application. Its products and technologies serve the primary surface finishing end-markets comprising the automotive, consumer electronics, construction, sanitary, white goods, and oil and gas industries. The company also offers on-site support and training services. Atotech Limited was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in West Bromwich, United Kingdom.

