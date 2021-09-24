Financial Survey: Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN) and New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH)

Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN) and New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) are both small-cap index companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.3% of New Frontier Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.8% of Spine Injury Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Spine Injury Solutions and New Frontier Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spine Injury Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A New Frontier Health 0 1 0 0 2.00

New Frontier Health has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.63%. Given New Frontier Health’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe New Frontier Health is more favorable than Spine Injury Solutions.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spine Injury Solutions and New Frontier Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spine Injury Solutions $170,000.00 26.19 -$300,000.00 N/A N/A New Frontier Health $346.44 million 4.32 -$73.26 million N/A N/A

Spine Injury Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than New Frontier Health.

Profitability

This table compares Spine Injury Solutions and New Frontier Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spine Injury Solutions -223.58% N/A -114.35% New Frontier Health -17.23% -4.94% -2.92%

Summary

New Frontier Health beats Spine Injury Solutions on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spine Injury Solutions

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. is a medical services and technology company. It provides licensing, management, marketing, billing, collection and financial services for affiliated doctors who treat patients who have sustained spine injuries resulting from traumatic accidents, including orthopedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, pain management doctors and chiropractors. The company was founded by William Francis Donovan and John A. Talamas on March 4, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About New Frontier Health

New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services. It operates five hospitals and nine clinics in northern China; two hospitals and four clinics in eastern China; and two hospitals and one clinic in southern China. The company is based in Beijing, China.

