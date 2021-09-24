FLC Capital Advisors Acquires 53,259 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,259 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. FLC Capital Advisors owned about 0.06% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $9,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,345,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,010,080 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,770,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710,699 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,818,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228,837 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,719,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,686,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,158 shares during the last quarter.

IUSB stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.50. The company had a trading volume of 11,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,599. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.34. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $52.48 and a 12 month high of $54.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

