FLC Capital Advisors Decreases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

FLC Capital Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $408.95. The company had a trading volume of 221,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,986,813. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $407.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.29. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $295.04 and a 52 week high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

