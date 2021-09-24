FLC Capital Advisors Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

FLC Capital Advisors grew its position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,835 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 43,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 97,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 183.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period.

Get Global X US Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X US Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,280 shares. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.