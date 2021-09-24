FLC Capital Advisors Lowers Stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

FLC Capital Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,784 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $10,023,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 185,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 22,898 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 156,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 105,609 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 106,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 58,206 shares during the period. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,669,000.

Get Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHI stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.62. The stock had a trading volume of 32,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,091. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.25. Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.09 and a 52-week high of $55.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.