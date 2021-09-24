FLC Capital Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

FLC Capital Advisors reduced its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,285 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of FLC Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $5,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $51.19. 122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,136. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.25 and a 200-day moving average of $51.27. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $51.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.