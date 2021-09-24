Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PDYPY. Peel Hunt upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.99.

PDYPY traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $107.94. 20,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,927. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of $74.94 and a 12 month high of $119.41. The company has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.31 and its 200-day moving average is $98.77.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

