FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC) and Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Head-To-Head Contrast

FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC) and Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get FOMO alerts:

12.2% of Gladstone Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of FOMO shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Gladstone Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

FOMO has a beta of 7.79, suggesting that its share price is 679% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gladstone Investment has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FOMO and Gladstone Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOMO $90,000.00 146.92 -$1.64 million N/A N/A Gladstone Investment $56.63 million 8.30 $42.45 million $0.69 20.52

Gladstone Investment has higher revenue and earnings than FOMO.

Profitability

This table compares FOMO and Gladstone Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOMO N/A -2,612.42% -210.45% Gladstone Investment 140.05% 7.19% 4.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for FOMO and Gladstone Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOMO 0 0 0 0 N/A Gladstone Investment 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Gladstone Investment beats FOMO on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

FOMO Company Profile

FOMO Corp. is a development stage company, which imports, markets and sells electric vehicles. Its technologies include alternative renewable fuels, hybrid electric vehicles, graphene lithium batteries and carbon fiber vehicles. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

Receive News & Ratings for FOMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.